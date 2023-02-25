Five new hotels in Soller will open their doors for business this summer as the picturesque town and port continues to grow in popularity. The five new hotels are known as "interior hotels" and they are in the town. This will mean that there will be 20 hotels on this type in the area.

The new hotels are all reformed properties and until their transformation they were private homes. A spokesperson for local hoteliers said that they were boutique hotels which were becoming ever more popular.

Local hoteliers are confident of a good summer season this year and the investment in new hotels has been welcomed. Soller is popular with all nationalities and in the port there are some of the finest hotels on the island.