The new hotels are all reformed properties and until their transformation they were private homes. A spokesperson for local hoteliers said that they were boutique hotels which were becoming ever more popular.
Local hoteliers are confident of a good summer season this year and the investment in new hotels has been welcomed. Soller is popular with all nationalities and in the port there are some of the finest hotels on the island.
