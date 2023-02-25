Real Mallorca´s poor away form continued this afternoon when they were defeated 2-1 by Español in their Spanish first division clash.

Two goals from Danish international Martin Braithwaite (22, 51) were enough to give the home side the three points. Mallorca´s Vedat Muriqi had put the scores level in the 41st minute. Mallorca have only won once at Español in 15 visits and their poor run of form continued this afternoon.



Mallorca face bottom club Elche at home next Saturday.

