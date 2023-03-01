The National Police arrested the two shortly after 5am on Sunday. (Archive image.) | Miquel À. Cañellas
Palma01/03/2023 11:09
The National Police report having arrested two men on Sunday morning who had beaten up a tourist and stolen his watch.
