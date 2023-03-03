The aftermath of Storm Juliette in Alcudia
Jason Moore03/03/2023 09:46
Mallorca has been left singing the winter blues! On this satellite photograph, above, areas where there is heavy snow are marked in blue and there is alot of blue!

The weather on Mallorca is gradually improving although temperatures remain low with the maximum being forecast for today being 14 degrees Centigrade. The snow and rainfall over recent days has broken all records and this winter will go down as one of the coldest on record. In mountain areas some roads remain closed and the local government are still advicing "snow watchers" to stay away.

A small army of officials from Civil Defence are busy repairing the damage caused by the freak storm with the President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, calling for parts of the Sierra de Tramuntana to be declared a disaster area because of the damage.

Minimum temperatures overnight

The aftermath of Storm Juliette in Alcudia

Torrential rains have caused fallen trees, power cuts, people trapped on rural properties and flooding in many areas of our territory. Fortunately, there were no reports of personal injury. All photos from Ajuntament d'Alcúdia

