Residents in some parts of the island are furious after being left without power for three days during the coldest nights of the year on Mallorca. The freak storm, which hit the island from Monday, knocked out a sizeable parts of the power grid. In most cases electricity was restored but some households were left waiting and in the cold.
Residents furious after being left without power for "three days"
Electricty company slammed
