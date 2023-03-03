Mallorca is slowly getting set for the summer season and many top attractions will soon be opening for the season.

Western Water Park in Magalluf will open on April 6, just before Easter.

Aqualand in Arenal will be closed for Easter and will open on May 8.

Hidropark in Alcudia, opening date not announced.

Marineland is open at the moment from Thursday to Sunday.

The majority of island hotels will be open for Easter.