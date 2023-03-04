A single night in Sir Richard Branson´s new Banyalbufar hotel costs 800 euros and that is the cheapest room! the most expensive suite, costs an estimated 2,900 euros a night (peak season). It includes breakfast, complimentary selection of drinks and snacks from the minibar and WiFi.

The Son Bunyola Hotel, featuring 26 rooms and suites, 2 restaurants, outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, and spa treatments rooms, will join the three existing villas on the stunning UNESCO World Heritage site.

Central to the estate is the 16th century Finca – or manor house – which is being lovingly developed into a brand-new, intimate luxury hotel. It joins the existing three villas, Sa Punta de S’Aguila, Son Balagueret and Sa Terra Rotja on the 1,000-acre Son Bunyola estate.

Honouring the heritage of this historic building dating back to the 1500’s has been central to the restoration project with traditional and local materials at the core of the hotels design. Every detail has been carefully thought about and we’re proudly retaining all the original features, which is fundamental to the history of the local area.

The original towers in the main house will be transformed into two Tower Suites showcasing vineyard views and the mountains beyond, the former olive press will become one of two restaurants and the historic terrace will be home to the pool.