Cathy CalizPalma05/03/2023 14:04
W0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: March 5 at 2am
Departure: March 5 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 5 at 5am
Departure: March 5 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: March 5 at 6.30am
Departure: March 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 5 at 7am
Departure: March 5 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 5 at 10.15pm
Depature: March 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: March 5 at 11.30pm
Departure: March 5 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183


You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.