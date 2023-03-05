These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: March 5 at 2am

Departure: March 5 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 5 at 5am

Departure: March 5 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Menorca

Arrival: March 5 at 6.30am

Departure: March 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 5 at 7am

Departure: March 5 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 5 at 10.15pm

Depature: March 6 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Menorca

Arrival: March 5 at 11.30pm

Departure: March 5 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183



