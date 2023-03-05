Six cars having been set ablaze on Friday night, and police and the Palma Fire Brigade had to deal with another series of deliberate fires on Saturday night.
Pyromania again afflicting Palma
Also in News
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- Was Madeleine McCann seen in Cala d'Or?
- 50 centimetres of snow falls on Mallorca
- Rain and snow records and roof collapses at Pollensa church
- British police in contact with Guardia Civil over Madeleine sighting in Cala d'Or
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.