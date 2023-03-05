Six cars having been set ablaze on Friday night, and police and the Palma Fire Brigade had to deal with another series of deliberate fires on Saturday night.

Rubbish containers were the target on Saturday, but cars parked by them were also affected. The first incident was in Plaça Orson Welles in Son Gotleu around 12.30am. Subsequent fires, all in the space of an hour, were on the other side of the Via Cintura - C. Baltasar Valentí (Son Rullan) and C. Joan Estelrich i Artigues and C. Pare Jeroni Boscana, both in Es Rafal, which was where two of the four fires on Friday occurred.