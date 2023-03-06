Boris Becker returns to Mallorca this weekend to take part in a celebrity golf tournament which is taking place in Magalluf. It will be a bitter/sweet return for the former Wimbledon champion as he was once owned a home in Arta which played a role in his trial and later imprisonment for financial irregularities.
Boris Becker back on Mallorca this Saturday
Taking part in celebrity golf tournament
Also in News
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- Was Madeleine McCann seen in Cala d'Or?
- 50 centimetres of snow falls on Mallorca
- Rain and snow records and roof collapses at Pollensa church
- British police in contact with Guardia Civil over Madeleine sighting in Cala d'Or
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.