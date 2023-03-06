The Balearic Minister for Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí, has said that there needs to be a “necessary balance” in relation to the entry of vehicles into the Balearics, although he stated that this is a “very broad” debate.

“The government is permanently concerned about the situation of saturation,” said the minister after being asked about a possible regulation of the entry of rental cars this summer.

He explained that some of the measures carried out in terms of transport and sustainability, such as the electrification of train and metro lines and the promotion of public transport, “are part of a drive to stop the use of individual cars”.

He said that “the entry of vehicles into the Islands in general must be regulated”. “Balance is necessary, the government is here to provide a rational the use of things, and vehicles have to be within this framework”, he added.

The Minister for Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory, Juan Pedro Yllanes, stressed that transport is “the main source of harmful gas emissions for health”.

For this reason, they both agreed that it is just as important to have fewer cars for hire as it is to have fewer cars owned by islanders on the roads.

The Minister for Mobility also acknowledged that he was “concerned” about the issue of private jets and his desire to “strike a balance”.

“Limits will have to be placed on certain activities while promoting the greater use of public transport and private jets have to be included in the whole debate”, Marí pointed out.