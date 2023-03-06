The Palma Met Office said that a minimum temperature of -4.3 degrees Centigrade was registered in Escorca near Lluch at the end of last month and that February was far colder than normal.
Freezing February... minimum temperature reached -4.3 degrees!
Even the Met Office admit it was a cold month
