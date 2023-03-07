The National Police are in charge of investigating the death of a woman who fell from a bridge on the Llucmajor motorway on Monday.

Emergency services were called around 11.30am to one of the bridges near Coll d'en Rabassa (Palma). The woman fell onto the front of a motorbike, which caused the rider to be thrown and end up in a ditch.

Investigators say that no other parties were involved, indications being that it was suicide.