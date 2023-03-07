The world´s biggest commercial airliner, the Boeing 747 "Jumbo" will be touching down in Palma every Sunday for the month of April to cope with increased demand from German holidaymakers. It will be flying from Frankfurt to Palma. It will be the biggest aircraft in regular use at Palma airport. it can carry more than 650 passengers.

Lufthansa has been using the four-cabin Boeing 747-8 for its Mallorca flights for the last two years. This year the plan is to swap for the older three-cabin Boeing 747-400. This aircraft has 67 business class seats, 32 premium economy seats, and 272 economy seats.

"To meet the high demand for tickets to Mallorca around upcoming Easter time, Lufthansa has decided, like last year, to exchange the usually scheduled Airbus from the A320 family for a larger aircraft on four consecutive Sundays. Thus, also this year the Jumbo (Boeing 747) will visit Mallorca. Thus, we can fly significantly more passengers (+150 passengers per flight) during the holiday season," said a Lufthansa spokesperson.