The world´s biggest commercial airliner, the Boeing 747 "Jumbo" will be touching down in Palma every Sunday for the month of April to cope with increased demand from German holidaymakers. It will be flying from Frankfurt to Palma. It will be the biggest aircraft in regular use at Palma airport. it can carry more than 650 passengers.
The Germans are coming to Mallorca by Jumbo Jet!
Increased demand for Easter
