A walk around Magalluf in February
Jason Moore07/03/2023 11:43
W0

The Balearic government and much of the tourist industry had been toasting their good fortune at the ITB fair in Berlin this morning after forecasts of a record season for the Balearics as regards German tourism...but then the junior coalition member of the Balearic government, Mes, launched a bombshell or three.

Mes, who govern the Balearics alongside the socialists (PSOE) and the left-wing Podemos, issued a press statement this morning calling for:

1. A massive increase in the tourist tax in time for the next summer season.

2. That the tax should be paid at airports and ports of entrance rather than levied in hotels and apartment complexes.

3. The Balearics should no longer attend the major international fairs because there were already too many tourists coming to our shores and promotion was no longer needed.

Related news
Deya, Mallorca

If you ever thought the Balearic tourist tax was nuts ...

Fresh calls to increase Balearic tourist tax

More related news (7)

Mes are one of the instigators behind the move to curb the purchase of property on the island by non-residents.

Photo gallery

A walk around Magalluf in February

As Mallorca hits February, businesses are starting to get ready for the 2023 season. Magalluf is getting ready to welcome everyone back for another great summer!

Poll

Do you think that Palma airport is the best in Europe?

76 votes

0%
0%
See more polls