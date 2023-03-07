The Balearic government and much of the tourist industry had been toasting their good fortune at the ITB fair in Berlin this morning after forecasts of a record season for the Balearics as regards German tourism...but then the junior coalition member of the Balearic government, Mes, launched a bombshell or three.

Mes, who govern the Balearics alongside the socialists (PSOE) and the left-wing Podemos, issued a press statement this morning calling for:

1. A massive increase in the tourist tax in time for the next summer season.

2. That the tax should be paid at airports and ports of entrance rather than levied in hotels and apartment complexes.

3. The Balearics should no longer attend the major international fairs because there were already too many tourists coming to our shores and promotion was no longer needed.

Mes are one of the instigators behind the move to curb the purchase of property on the island by non-residents.