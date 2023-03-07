Mallorca will enjoy this weekend temperatures more typical of May, according the Palma Met Office. In this sense, they specified that for the end of this week maximums of up to 26 degrees Centigrade and minimums of 13 degrees Centigrade are expected.
Wish you were here? Beach weather this weekend on Mallorca
Top temperature of 26 degrees Centigrade being forecast
Also in News
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- Was Madeleine McCann seen in Cala d'Or?
- British police in contact with Guardia Civil over Madeleine sighting in Cala d'Or
- Get the Mallorca Beach App!
- Emergency department warns people not to go out in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.