Mallorca got into full swing in Berlin this afternoon with two top sporting events being presented at the ITB tourism fair, the biggest in the world.

The ATP calendar event, the Mallorca Championships. will be held from June 25th to July 1st, one week later than usual at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa. It has already been confirmed that Nick Kyrgios will be back in Santa Ponsa this year.

The Mallorca Golf Open, which attracts some of the biggest players in the world, is expected to take place in October in Son Vida.

Both events were unveiled in Berlin this afternoon by Edwin Weindorfer who is also the Director of the Mallorca Country Club. Also attending the presentation at the Balearic stand at the ITB fair was the Balearic Minister for tourism Iago Negueruela, the President of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, the Council of Mallorca´s tourism boss, Andreu Serra, along with Spanish tennis star Feliciano Lopez and Calvia council tourism boss, Javier Pascuet.

Tickets will be available for purchase through www.mallorca-championships.com. Edwin Weindorfer, said "thanks to the success of the past editions and the number of people who have attended the events, this year we have decided to increase the capacity of the centre court by 20 percemy. We have several ticketing categories so that all sport fans can enjoy the best tennis."

In June 2021 and after two years of waiting, Mallorca was able to celebrate the first edition of the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships. The first ATP Mallorca Championships put the island into the international spotlight with the best tennis players of the world such as Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem among many others. The event debut crowned Daniil Medvedev as the first great champion in the individual section and the couple formed by Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez won the doubles tournament. Another major milestone of the event was Feliciano Lopez's 500th career victory.