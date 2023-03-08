The National Police have arrested a 14-year-old for posting Instagram threats that he was allegedly going to attack his classmates at a high school in Palma.

Police took action after they received a number of calls warning them that a student had published photographs of firearms and even a plan of action to allegedly shoot his classmates.



The Technological Crimes Group with the collaboration of the Open Networks Group of the National Police monitored the profile and managed to track down the perpetrator.

At officers prepared to mount an operation, students were sent home and the school set up a protection system.

In addition, armed members of the Citizen Security Brigade surrounded the school and took up positions to prevent the alleged attack.

The investigators believe that the teenager may have had a problem at the school and also verified that his social media posts were made from through a profile that was not his and that he was impersonating another classmate who had nothing to do with the case.

Finally, the officers managed to arrest the perpetrator of the threats and charged him with a crime of public disorder.