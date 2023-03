The Council of Mallorca has announced that work is scheduled to begin this Thursday on repairing the Sa Calobra road, following the collapse of a wall on 7 February.

Reconstruction work has been delayed due to the effects of the storm Juliette. On 24 February, after all the technical and legal reports were presented, President Armengol signed the decree for emergency work.

The retaining wall which collapsed forced the closure of traffic and restricted it to residents of the area only. As of a few days ago, all vehicles of less than ten tonnes have been allowed to used the road, a restriction that will be maintained for technical and safety reasons.