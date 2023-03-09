A full-size mock-up of an electrically powered Lilium Jet air taxi is seen in a presentation bay inside a hangar at the German company’s headquarters in Oberpfaffenhofen airport outside Munich. | TIM HEPHER
09/03/2023 17:42
German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility, said on Thursday it had reached a maximum speed of 250 kilometres per hour with a technology demonstrator, calling it a key milestone on the way to certifying its electrically powered flying shuttles in 2025.
