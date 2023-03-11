These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Golden Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 11 at 5am
Departure: March 11 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 26.526
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 11 at 5am
Departure: March 11 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 11 at 5am
Departure: March 11 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 11 at 5.30am
Departure: March 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 11 at 6am
Departure: March 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 11 at 6.15am
Departure: March 11 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 11 at 6.30am
Departure: March 11 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 11 at 8am
Departure: March 12 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: March 11 at 10pm
Departure: March 12 at 2am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 11 at 10.15pm
Depature: March 12 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
