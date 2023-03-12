These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Find out which ships are in port today
Arrival and departure of ships in Palma for Sunday 12 March
Also in News
- Another British couple carjacked travelling from Mallorca through Barcelona
- Fears of an exodus of private yachts from Mallorca
- British tourists in Mallorca "under attack" - No they are not
- Flocking to the beaches as Mallorca registers record high temperatures for March
- Political pressure continuing for limits to non-resident home buying in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.