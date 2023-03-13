He is making the 30 hour journey from Britain in a van loaded with building materials because he intends to carry out the work himself. The 36-year-old admitted he has just three weeks to sort the apartment out before the hotel, where the flat is located, opens for the season.

The reality star did not look best pleased as he informed his 1.8 million followers of the "nightmare" he is having.

Uploading a video, Mark captioned it: "30 hour drive to Mallorca, and 2.5 weeks to completely refurb an apartment, that was left to be done last year and turned in to building nightmares.

"As they say, if you want it done Wright, then DIY!"

Mark Wright is best known for appearing as a cast member on the first three series of The Only Way Is Essex. Wright gained more popularity after appearing on the eleventh series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! where he finished as runner-up, and the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he finished in fourth place.

He is also a current presenter on Heart's Saturday afternoon slot.