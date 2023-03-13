Amazing photographs of Mallorca in the snow by British climbers
Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter13/03/2023 13:32
W0

The Palma Met Office issued an alert this morning for winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour in the northern part of the Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range. On their social media site the Met Office issued the warning for this afternoon.

"The winds will hit in high areas but they will also sweep across low lands," the Met Office said. While temperatures have increased dramatically over recent days the high winds have dogged talk of an early start to spring.

High winds over the weekend in kilometres per hour.

90 Serra d'Alfàbia 70 Palma, Dic de l'Oest 63 Binissalem 58 Sta María 57 P.Palma 52 Calvià

Photo gallery

Amazing photographs of Mallorca in the snow by British climbers

Heavy snow on the Sierra de Tramuntana mountaing range.

Mallorca beach weekend

Photo gallery

Beach weather weekend!

Record high temperatures for the month of March. 