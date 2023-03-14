Balearic tourist tax will no be raised. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/03/2023 10:38
The Balearic Minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Employment, Iago Negueruela, said today that the Balearics has been an economic and tourism power for seven years thanks to the tourist tax (Sustainable Tourism Tax) and has guaranteed that the tax “will not be touched” following calls from Més per Mallorca to increase the tax, especially during the peak summer moths.
