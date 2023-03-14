Balearic tourist tax will no be raised.

Balearic tourist tax will no be raised.

Humphrey Carter
Palma
14/03/2023
W0

The Balearic Minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Employment, Iago Negueruela, said today that the Balearics has been an economic and tourism power for seven years thanks to the tourist tax (Sustainable Tourism Tax) and has guaranteed that the tax “will not be touched” following calls from Més per Mallorca to increase the tax, especially during the peak summer moths.

However, Unidas Podemos want the tourist tax extended to cruise ships and yacht charters while there are demands for an emissions tax to be charged on private jets; these issues were not specifically addressed in parliament on Tuesday morning.