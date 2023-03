The National Police have arrested two Spanish men aged 72 and 73 in connection with robberies committed in tourist areas of Manacor such as Porto Cristo.

One of the two lives in a home for the elderly in Palma. The police say that he and his companion were going regularly to Manacor. They are accused of at least three robberies from cars in tourist areas. A witness provided the police with photos of one of the robberies.

Between them, the two have been arrested over the years on some 170 occasions. On eighteen occasions, they have been arrested together.