The new Mandarin Oriental hotel at Punta Negra on the outskirts of Palmanova is starting to take shape and it will open next year alongside the new-look Hotel Formentor now owned by the Four Seasons Group.

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca will feature 131 guestrooms, including 44 suites and nine bungalows located near the waterfront. The accommodation will provide full or partial sea views, outdoor terraces or balconies, some of which offer private panoramic plunge pools.

A range of cuisines will be offered at a variety of local and international restaurants to make it a destination for both locals and visitors. Indoor and outdoor event spaces will provide a backdrop for meetings and social gatherings, including a garden suitable for wedding celebrations.

James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group said: “We are delighted at this opportunity to bring Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service to this extraordinary beachfront resort in the Balearics, and we look forward to collaborating with Blasson Property Investments to develop a luxury hotel that will be designed and constructed with a strong sustainability ethos.

“Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca will be a welcome complement to our hotels in Barcelona and Madrid and we are extremely pleased to be expanding Mandarin Oriental’s presence into another important leisure destination in Europe.”