Rush-hour tailbacks in Palma, such as at the meeting of the Inca motorway and the Via Cintura in the Andratx direction, are an everyday occurrence. But on Wednesday, the jams were reported to have been worse than usual. Tráfico said that there weren't any accidents; the delays were due to volume of traffic and roadworks.

In the area of Son Llàzter Hospital, there were queues of some 25 minutes to get onto the Via Cintura. These were a result of roadworks that caused long tailbacks at two roundabouts. Other work includes the Paseo Marítimo, where congestion is only likely to get worse when the tourism season kicks in. The Plaça Espanya work is said to be causing problems on the Avenidas, while an additional factor is the HOV high-occupancy vehicle lane from the airport.

A truck driver, Lluís Ballester, says that he is having to get out an hour earlier than before in order to try and avoid problems. "After 7am it's impossible to move because of the works. As for inside Palma, I don't even consider going there."