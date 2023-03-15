Rush-hour tailbacks in Palma, such as at the meeting of the Inca motorway and the Via Cintura in the Andratx direction, are an everyday occurrence. But on Wednesday, the jams were reported to have been worse than usual. Tráfico said that there weren't any accidents; the delays were due to volume of traffic and roadworks.
Palma rush-hour traffic grinding to a halt
No accidents, but the jams were worse
Also in News
- Video message from British ambassador as driving licence nightmare ends
- Airport bus to Calvia to start running on April 1
- Mark Wright in Mallorca to put his flat right
- Brussels hits back at Balearics over plan to curb foreign property ownership
- One of Magalluf's main attractions to open its doors in April
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.