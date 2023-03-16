A special explosives deactivation unit from the Navy’s Countermine Measures Divers Unit, based in Cartagena, has intercepted a German G7 exercise torpedo off the coast of Can Picafort.

The Guardia Civil was initially alerted to the situation of a possible submerged explosive device in the Bay of Alcudia by members of the public, according to the Spanish Defence Staff (EMAD).

The Guardia Civil’s Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) in Palma confirmed and identified the discovery as a possible torpedo and alerted the Navy’s Maritime Action Operations and Surveillance Centre in Cartagena.

The headquarters of the Maritime Action Force sent a team of explosives experts, who proceeded to intervene in situ using special explosive charges, and confirmed that it was a German G7 torpedo without an explosive fuse, thus clearing up any doubts as to whether there was any danger.

The operation was coordinated by the Balearic naval sector in Porto Pi and also involved the local police, Santa Margalida Civil Protection of Santa Margalida, the Club Nàutic Can Picafort, the Palma 47th Regiment of the Spanish Army, with the support of the Guardia Civil's diving unit based in Palma.

The members of the Navy’s countermine divers unit, in addition to specialising in mine disabling techniques, also participate in the deactivation of underwater explosive devices.

This activity is the exclusive competence of the Navy, as these units are the only ones qualified to carry out this type of task.