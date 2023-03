Thanks to the heavy snow and rain of recent weeks, the two reservoirs in the Tramuntana Mountains have recovered to such an extent that they are now at 90% capacity.

Cúber and Gorg Blau were at worryingly low levels after an autumn when there was barely any rain. In November, reserves were only 35%. This compared with 70% in November 2021; by December of that year capacity was at 90%.

On Friday, the mayor of Palma, José Hila, and the president of the Emaya municipal services agency, councillor Ramon Perpinyà, visited the reservoirs. The mayor said that Storm Juliette had brought some good news with the tourism season soon to begin.

Emaya operates the reservoirs, which are one source of Palma's water; some of the water from the reservoirs is also channelled to neighbouring municipalities.