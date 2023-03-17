The 2023 Palma International Boat Show, which will be from April 27 to 30, will have more exhibitors from international shipyards than in previous editions. Exhibitor registration, reports the Balearic ministry for productive sectors, is already at "full capacity".

The ministry, through its IDI Institute for Business Innovation, is a co-organiser of the event. It says that the boat show continues to be an "important catalyst" for the nautical sector, as it is "one of the most important gateways for international companies that want to establish themselves on the islands or establish relationships with local companies in order to open up new avenues of business".

A feature of the show will be the sailboats, for which there is ever greater commitment to more sustainable models. Very long sailboats are promised for what will be the largest exhibition of boats of this type in Europe.

Greater space is to be devoted to repair and maintenance industry, while the Palma Superyacht Village will accommodate yachts of 24 metres and longer.