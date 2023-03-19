The plan for the railway would take the line down the middle of the Passeig Ferrocarril. | Maria Nadal
Manacor19/03/2023 12:04
When the plan for the railway to run through Manacor was presented on Friday, the mayor, Miquel Oliver, spoke positively of a "transformative project". The town hall administration welcomed the Balearic government's plan, but opposition parties have greeted it less favourably.
