Last summer was one of the hottest on record in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/03/2023 11:36
Meteorologists are warning that this summer could be hotter than last year in the Balearics and other parts of Spain.
2022 was the sixth-warmest year since records began in 1880.
The oceans were the hottest ever recorded in 2022.
The 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 2010.
