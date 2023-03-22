The Pont d'en Calet bridge in Son Servera was built in 1850 for an aqueduct project. Considered to be "a sign of Son Servera's identity", it needs to be rebuilt. Structural issues were apparent before an accident meant that it had to be dismantled in September last year.

A leading architect, Rafael Moneo, presented a proposal to Son Servera town hall, but this can't be acted on as it is prohibited by Council of Mallorca heritage rules. As it is a listed structure, a new design is not possible; Moneo's went beyond preservation and restoration parameters.

The town hall has asked the Council to lower the protection category and issue a favourable report that will allow restoration as soon as possible. Mayor Natalia Troya, explains that "we have to wait for a modification of the heritage catalogue in order to obtain the building permit that will allow us to restore the bridge". "We are in negotiation with the Council's heritage department."