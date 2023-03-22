The accident meant that the bridge had to be dismantled. | Assumpta Bassa
The Pont d'en Calet bridge in Son Servera was built in 1850 for an aqueduct project. Considered to be "a sign of Son Servera's identity", it needs to be rebuilt. Structural issues were apparent before an accident meant that it had to be dismantled in September last year.
