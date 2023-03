Chinese travel giant, Fosun Group, will open its first hotel in Palmanova and its second in Mallorca this summer through its subsidiary, Cook´s Club.

Cook’s Club Calvia Beach in Palmanova will become the brand’s second property on island following the launch of Palma Beach in the Playa de Palma last year.,

The adults-only hotel has 211 newly refurbished single, double and triple rooms, as well as two swimming pools, solariums, live DJ performances, an outdoor bar and a gym.

Alessandro Dassi, managing director of Cook’s Club, told TTG: "We are thrilled to be partnering again with Globales on a new exciting project in Mallorca."