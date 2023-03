Spring is here, the sun is shining, the temperatures are rising and a family day out to the beach was interrupted by a dolphin which leapt out of the water just metres from the shore if Formentor beach near Pollensa.

Everyone on the beach was quick on the draw with their mobiles in order to video the dolphin at play.

Dolphins are well known for their agility and playful behavior, making them a favorite of wildlife watchers. Many species will leap out of the water, spy-hop (rise vertically out of the water to view their surroundings) and follow ships, often synchronizing their movements with one another.