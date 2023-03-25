Palma, El Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona, Torrevieja and Marbella are some of the most dangerous cities in Spain.

Spain is one of the least dangerous countries in the world, ranking among the top 30 safest, according to the Global Peace Index compiled by experts at the Institute for Economics and Peace.

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, the crime rate in Palma is approximately 62.5 per 1000 inhabitants.

Palma is one of the cities that receive the highest number of tourists and visitors each year, but it is also one of the cities with the highest number of thefts, with just over 13,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

