Palma, El Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona, Torrevieja and Marbella are some of the most dangerous cities in Spain.
Palma, Mallorca is one of the most dangerous cities in Spain
Keep them peeled!
Also in News
- Michael Schumacher could move to Mallorca permanently
- No more tourist accommodation places in certain resorts - ever
- Council of Mallorca now says there will be no new tourist accommodation places anywhere
- Mallorca beach being dug up in search of Civil War victims
- Chinese travel giant to open hotel in Palmanova this summer
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.