A 26-year-old man from California died on Saturday afternoon after falling some twelve metres on rocks at Cala Varques in Manacor. He was in Mallorca on holiday with his girlfriend.

Emergency services, which included the Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue and a helicopter, rescued him and then transferred him to hospital in what was described as "a very serious condition". He lost his life shortly afterwards.

The National Police are investigating whether this was a case of someone attempting to jump from the rocks at Cala Varques into the sea. There have been accidents in the past in this area for this reason.