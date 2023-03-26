The search earlier this month of the finca near to where 15-year-old Malén Ortiz was last seen in December 2013 has resulted in no reported developments in solving the mystery of her disappearance.

The activity at the Sa Porrassa finca between Magalluf and Son Ferrer has nevertheless coincided with information regarding investigations. One of these concerned a man who said that he knew where Malén could be found - in a well at a golf course. He had made this up in the hope of somehow receiving a reward.

Another investigation was into two suspects - one Colombian, the other Ecuadorian. They were part of a gang called Los Lobos and frequented places in Calvia where Malén apparently used to go. This gang was related to one with which Malén was associated - Los Lobeznos.

The Guardia Civil searched a property in the Palma neighbourhood of Son Oliva. This was where the two were living at the time. They maintained that they knew nothing about Malén's disappearance. Their phones were tapped but this didn't produce any results.