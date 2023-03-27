The works of the fifth ITV station in Mallorca, which will be located on the Son Bugadelles industrial estate, are progressing at a good pace.

On Friday, a visit was made to the work site, attended by the President of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera; the Mayor of Calvià, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal; the island councillor for Mobility and Infrastructures, Iván Sevillano; the deputy mayor for Town Planning, Marc López; the councillor for Galatzó, Marcos Pecos, and the councillors Marga Plomer and Rafel Sedano.

The mayor expressed his delight at the progress of a much-desired infrastructure for Calvianers, because it will allow them to have a service such as the ITV closer to home. Alfonso Rodríguez Badal noted that the Town Hall has been working for years with the Consell de Mallorca to make this infrastructure a reality, with the town planning work and the purchase of the land by the Town Hall, and with the agreement with the Consell to collaborate with an annual fee for the acquisition of the site.

The Son Bugadelles station will offer four inspection lines: two for light vehicles and two for universal vehicles, as well as an inspection booth for two-wheeled vehicles. Therefore, this ITV in the Calvià area will be similar to the one in Son Castelló, but improved because it will have two universal lines and not just one. The station will incorporate the maximum energy efficiency criteria to optimise consumption, as it will have self-consumption of photovoltaic energy with a power of 37.8 kW and renewable thermal systems for air conditioning through aerothermal energy.

The new basic Health Units (UBS) in Son Ferrer and Peguera will have more than double the number of practices than the current centres

The future basic health units (UBS) of Son Ferrer and Peguera will have twenty-one medical and nursing consultations, eleven more than in the current centres. This is a considerable increase in both facilities, which will notably improve care for the citizens of the two the two urban centres of the municipality of Calvia. At the moment, between the two UBSs there are more than 8,000 users.

The new UBS Son Ferrer will be located between the streets of Ca'n Ferrer, Pit-roig and Colom. It will have 1,571 square metres of floor space, which means a notable improvement in terms of facilities and accessibility compared to the current centre. It is expected to have an area with twelve consulting rooms, seven more than the current centre. Specifically, it will have three medical offices, three nursing offices, one paediatrics office, one paediatric nursing office, one social work office, one psychology office, one pharmacy service and a multi-purpose office.

In addition to these consultations, there will also be an area for special care and techniques (with a care room and a minor surgery room), an extraction area, a women's care unit (with a midwife's office and a room), a physiotherapy office and an oral health unit with four consultations.

The UBS Peguera will be located at calle Monte, 10 (on the corner of calle Romana). It will have 1,317 square metres of floor space and is expected to have an area with nine consulting rooms, four more than the current centre. Specifically, it will have three medical offices, three nursing offices, one paediatrics office, one paediatric nursing office and a multi-purpose office.

In addition, it will also have a care area and a minor surgery area, an extraction area, and a mental health unit with three consulting rooms.

Calvia gastronomic event starting just in time for Easter

Calvia's 'Mostra de Cuines' is a gastronomic event held twice a year – before and after the summer season. During its celebration, any restaurant wishing to do so can offer complete menus (starter, main course, dessert and drink) at a more economical price than usual so that you can get to know their establishment, their cuisine and their service.

With the idea of making Calvia's 'Mostra de Cuines' an event that can be enjoyed by the maximum amount of people, restaurants are encouraged to offer alternative menus to that advertised (always at the same price as shown in their advertising) – children’s menus, so that whole families can go, gluten-free menus and vegetarian menus.

This event is great for exposure for the Calvia restaurants and a brilliant way to eat out at affordable prices for anyone interested in trying new food.

Starting April 7 in the areas of Peguera, El Toro and Son Ferrer.

See here for full menus and details of participating restaurants.