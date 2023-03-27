The beaches in Mallorca were very busy this weekend. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma27/03/2023 10:18
What a cracking weekend in Mallorca with maximum temperatures of 27ºC and busy beaches and bar and restaurant terraces - and it looks like the good weather of here to stay as we head in to Easter - a stark contrast to the UK where a deluge of storms driven by a 150-mph jet stream are forecast to keep Britain’s brollies up into April.
