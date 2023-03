A school in Algaida has been closed by the Balearic Ministry for Health due to an outbreak of scabies.

All of the students must start a preventive prophylactic treatment and no child can attend the school without having started the treatment 24 hours before. Tomorrow the school will be a disinfected.

The most common form of contagion of this disease is direct contact with the skin of a person who has the disease, although indirect contagion can also occur through contaminated clothing. Rapid diagnosis and treatment is essential to avoid secondary side effects.

The incubation period between infection and the appearance of symptoms is usually days, but can be up to 4 to 6 weeks, so cases can appear up to 6 weeks.

The municipal school has a total of 86 pupils aged between 0 and 3 years.