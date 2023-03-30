The Auto-Taxi Association in the Balearics, which represents around 50% of taxis on the islands, is warning that there will be "monumental traffic jams" in Palma this summer.

Speaking at the association's assembly in Algaida on Wednesday, the president Antoni Bauzá drew attention to problems that were evident last summer. "The authorities have not adopted any effective solutions for them," he said, also highlighting the accumulation of roadworks, especially those on the Paseo Marítimo, which will have a "negative" impact, and the arrival of some 100,000 hire cars - a number far higher than last year when there were issues with supply.

On the HOV high-occupancy vehicle lane, he acknowledged that this will be "very beneficial" for taxis but nevertheless envisaged difficulties in going to the airport. He argued that the lane should be in the opposite direction - towards the airport - "which is where there can be real problems".

He went on to criticise Palma town hall's "lack of dialogue" and especially that of the councillor for mobility, Francesc Dalmau. The councillor, he said, has not yet convened the committee for monitoring the high season but has taken measures that affect taxis "without having consulted the sector".