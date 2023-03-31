Alfonso Robledo, president of the CAEB Restaurants Association, has expressed his concern at a drop in business in March. Despite the arrival of tourists and the good weather, some restaurants have reported a fall in activity of between twenty and forty per cent.
Mallorca restaurants concerned by drop in March business
A fall of up to 40%
Having recently returned from Cala Bona we would not return again in March The whole place was a bomb site! Roads and pavements dug up. Very few shops opened on the street along Cala Millor. Cala bona was practically shut up. Thank goodness for the Thalassa! Our 4* hotel had a handful of guests and the food was pretty dire. Why go in March when clearly the council are doing all they can not to attract tourists?
Well the world is not the same as last year. Mainly in the demands of peoples pockets. Taken into account inflation To maintain 2019 level of activity, then properly a very good result. But that’s down to enterprise market position , rich folk always have money to spend, it’s those at the ‘ tighter’ discretionary spend end of the market that’s going to see the slowdown But hey people are on holiday they’ll spend to enjoy themselves.