Some unsettled weather in Mallorca over Easter. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma31/03/2023 11:25
The high, almost summer-like temperatures Spain has enjoyed over the past few days are going to give way to a weekend marked by a drop in temperatures due to the entry of a mass of polar air, and a possible “Scandinavian front” during almost all of Easter, according to the Meteored expert, Samuel Briener.
