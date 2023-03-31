Mark Wright puts nightmare aside and enjoys Mallorca dream!

Photos: Joan Llado.

Mark Wright put his building nightmare behind him and splashed out in Calvia this week. The former The Only Way Is Essex star went for a run along the promenade and then splashed out in the sea. It was a welcome break for the TV and radio star who made a dash for the island earlier this month after having "nightmare" problems with builders at his Mallorca flat. In the end he elected to do the job himself with a group of friends.

His flat woes now appear to be resolved. Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden from Mallorca earlier this month, Mark gave an insight into the nighmare scenario he had found himself in. He explained that he bought the apartment 12 months ago before leaving it in the hands of some builders he didn't know, but said they tried to 'cut corners' and created 'problems'.

Mark said he wasn't happy with the look of the flat so decided to travel there with a team of builders to do the work himself, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

He told hosts Jamie and Amanda: 'I bought an apartment just over a year ago, and left it in the hands of some builders that I didn't know, it wasn't that I wasn't happy with the look.