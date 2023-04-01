The Spanish government has come under pressure to sink a law which allows tourists and residents alike to rent small boats without a licence. The political group Mes for Menorca has put pressure on the government in Madrid who have agreed to review the legislation which allows small boat hire without any form of paperwork.

Mes for Menorca says that there have been numerous accidents over the years because people were allowed to rent boats without any nautical experience. The government is expected to review the situation over the coming months. To rent a bigger boat the necessary nautical qualifications are needed but there is no such legislation governing the smaller lower powered vessels.

The political group welcomed the announcement and said that it was a really important public safety measure.