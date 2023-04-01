A 56-year-old man from Pollensa, the head of maintenance at Lluc Monastery, admitted in court on Saturday to having stolen valuable jewellery and money from the museum, a safe and collection boxes.

On February 20, the prior and the manager of the company that runs the museum reported the theft of jewels to the Guardia Civil in Inca. They explained that a regular visitor had observed that pieces on display did not match the originals and that others were no longer in the museum. Three gold items had been replaced by fake costume jewellery.

The Guardia were later informed that 12,100 euros were missing. In the end, it was discovered that other items of jewellery, classified as assets in the cultural interest, and almost 450 medals and coins from Roman times couldn't be found.

Officers interviewed some 150 people who work at the sanctuary. They discovered that a gold dealer had bought various items and that these had been sold between March and July 2022. Investigations finally focused on person - the head of maintenance. A court order to search his property was obtained.

The search uncovered 25,000 euros in banknotes and two boxes containing some jewels classified as assets in the cultural interest - there were more than 100 pieces in all. In his locker, officers found a box of coins from the time of Isabel II (in the nineteenth century), five bags of donations and items from pre-history that were part of the museum exhibition.

When he appeared in court in Inca, he broke down and was unable to continue. The court was adjourned and he was released on conditions - his passport was withdrawn and he must stay away from the monastery.