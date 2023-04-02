Two men, residents of Alcudia, were arrested on Sunday morning after an incident at a club in what is commonly referred to as the Magic centre in Puerto Alcudia.

Police and the Guardia Civil were called at 3.20am. It would appear that the two had made sexual advances to a woman, persistently rubbing her buttocks. Her boyfriend intervened and was stabbed several times.

The two fled the scene but were located and arrested not long afterwards. The man who was stabbed - from Pollensa, as is his girlfriend - was admitted to hospital with what are described as very serious injuries. The Guardia Civil's judicial police are now in charge of the case.