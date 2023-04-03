The original owner was The owner of the yacht was Sir Lloyd Marshall Dorfman CVO CBE, a British entrepreneur and philanthropist. He founded Travelex (today part of Finablr), the world’s largest retailer of foreign exchange.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List in 2020, Dorfman is worth £720 million.

Dorfman paid a price of £87 million for the yacht, or - with historical exchange rate differences - $115 million. Its annual running costs are in the region of $10 million. The price of a yacht can vary greatly depending on a number of factors, such as the size, age and level of luxury of the yacht, as well as the materials and technology used in its construction.

The interior of M’BRACE’ is designed by Harrison Eidsgaard. The yacht can accommodate 12 guests and a crew of 24.

Dorfman sold her in December 2022, allegedly to the basketball legend Michael Jordan who already owned the super yacht Catch 23.



Jordan is no stranger to Mallorca, he visited the island some five years ago for a holiday.